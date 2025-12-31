 |  Login 
Samarco reverses expansion suspension

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 09:31:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco announced that a federal court in Minas Gerais has lifted the injunction previously halting its mining expansion activities. The company indicated that the environmental license permitting the expansion of operations at the Germano Complex, located between Mariana and Ouro Preto in Minas Gerais, has been reinstated, as the court affirmed the validity of the licensing process.

The court noted that any concerns regarding climate change impacts may be considered throughout the ongoing process, following the technical criteria established by environmental authorities. 

The suspension request originated from residents of Bento Rodrigues, which was devastated by the collapse of Samarco’s Fundão Dam in 2015.


