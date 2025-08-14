ArcelorMittal Brazil starts decommissioning Serra Azul mine dam after safety upgrades

ArcelorMittal Brazil has announced that it has received an environmental license to begin the decommissioning process of its Serra Azul iron ore mine dam in Itatiaiuçu, Minas Gerais. The move comes after the completion of a containment structure in August, designed to retain all tailings in the event of a breach.

The containment structure represents a key milestone in the decommissioning plan. It ensures that all tailings can be contained, mitigating risks during material removal and reprocessing.

Decommissioning timeline and safety measures

The decommissioning is expected to be completed in the second half of 2032. It is part of a formal agreement between ArcelorMittal, Brazil’s National Mining Agency, and the federal and Minas Gerais state public ministries.

ArcelorMittal will use best available techniques to ensure environmental compliance and remotely controlled equipment during initial stages for added worker protection.

Dam history and monitoring

The Serra Azul mine dam has been inactive since 2012, receiving no new tailings. Since 2019, when the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM) was activated, the structure has been under 24/7 monitoring with stable safety indicators.