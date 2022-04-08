﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil lacks deadline for decommissioning Itatiaiuçu dam

Friday, 08 April 2022 20:21:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil lacks a specific deadline for decommissioning its Itatiaiuçu dam, located at its Serra Azul iron ore mine in the city of Itatiaiuçu, Minas Gerais state, according to state policymakers.

According to the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais state (ALMG), a body of state legislators, the iron ore dam currently has no stability certificate, and its risk level reached 3, which means there’s a higher chance of a collapse.

Wagner Barbosa, general manager BioFlorestas and Brazilian mining at ArcelorMittal Brazil’s long steel business division told legislators the dam’s risk level reached 3 due to a change in local regulations. He said the dam’s safety hasn’t changed.

Wagner Barbosa said the Itatiaiuçu dam can only have a specific timeline for its decommissioning after the company builds a contention structure just two kilometers (1.24 miles) from the dam.

 


Tags: iron ore raw mat Brazil South America ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

25 Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil plans to expand Andrade’s mine stockpile
07 Dec

ArcelorMittal Brazil signs agreement with prosecutors to decommission Itatiaiuçu dam
28 Apr

ArcelorMittal Brazil fined over faulty waste dam siren
24 Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil agrees on commitment term for Itatiaiuçu dam
08 Jul

ArcelorMittal Brazil seeks alternatives for its Serra Azul mine
19 Mar

ArcelorMittal Brazil unfazed by Vale's iron ore production cuts
22 Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil, prosecutors sign agreement over Serra Azul dam
14 Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil reviews safety at Serra Azul dam
08 Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil evacuates residents near Serra Azul dam
22 Jan

Vale, ArcelorMittal fined BRL 68 million over port shutdown