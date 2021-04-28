﻿
ArcelorMittal Brazil fined over faulty waste dam siren

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 19:17:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, was issued a BRL 360,000 ($66,648) fine over the mistaken use of an iron ore waste dam siren.

Prosecutors said the siren, which is aimed at advising nearby communities in the event of a dam collapse, was accidently sounded by human mistake.

ArcelorMittal Brazil and Minas Gerais state prosecutors agreed over the fine value. They also agreed that ArcelorMittal Brazil should pay a fine for every time a faulty siren sounds. The fine should aid the nearby communities.


