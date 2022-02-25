﻿
ArcelorMittal Brazil plans to expand Andrade’s mine stockpile

Friday, 25 February 2022
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, has filed a request at environmental regulator in Itabira city, Minas Gerais state, to expand the use of a stockpile at its Andrade iron ore mine.

According to a media report by DeFato, city officials are studying preceding environment conditions that ArcelorMittal Brazil needs to meet before it can eventually approve the project. The city has required ArcelorMittal Brazil to provide, among other things, sanitation to rural areas of Itabira city.

The company’s existing stockpile at its Andrade iron ore mine has been functioning since 2000, which means it already has an operating license. However, it needs city approval to extend the use of the existing stockpile.

According to ArcelorMittal Brazil, its Andrade iron ore mine uses the dry extraction process, which generates sterile piles, but no waste.


