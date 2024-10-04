 |  Login 
Brazil’s WEG Group provides high-pressure ore crusher to ArcelorMittal Brazil

Friday, 04 October 2024 12:27:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil-based electrical engineering, energy and automation company WEG Group has announced that, together with Finnish industrial machine manufacturer METSO, it has supplied a high-pressure iron ore crusher to ArcelorMittal Brazil, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based global steelmaker ArcelorMittal.

The high-pressure crusher with 500-kW power will generate intense pressure that transforms the feed material into the desired grain size, allowing ArcelorMittal Brazil to reduce the size of rocks and ores. Moreover, the motors and strengthened bearings will minimize failures, ensuring greater reliability and availability of the crushers. Reduced maintenance downtime will provide increased operating times and a greater volume of processed ore, boosting the mining company’s productivity.

Additionally, WEG guarantees more efficient crusher operation, optimized energy efficiency and reduced operating costs.


