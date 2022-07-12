﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil still lacks deadline for decommissioning Itatiaiuçu dam

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 21:34:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Three years after ordering the evacuation of the risk area in its Itatiuiuçu dam, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal has not established a specific deadline for the decommissioning of the dam.

According to the state legislative body ALMG, the dam is at danger level 3, indicating the risk of collapse, and should have been decommissioned by Jan. 25, 2022, along with all waste dams with the same upstream technology of the Brumadinho dam that collapsed in 2019.

The delay was admitted by Wagner Barbosa, general manager for mining activities of ArcelorMittal, during a court hearing this week in the human rights commission of ALMG. He was quoted as saying that the decommissioning plan will be concluded, and an official deadline will established by November 2022.

According to Barbosa, the company is building a structure downstream to hold the rejects that should be removed from the dam, adding that without such structure, it is not possible to remove the waste from the dam. He also mentioned that the structure of Itatiaiuçu is being reinforced, to reduce the risk of collapse.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

BHP to face Samarco lawsuit in London court

12 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 12, 2022

12 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices of iron ore lumps and fines

12 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Price declines slightly for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

11 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 11, 2022

11 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia forecasts easing of iron ore prices in next 2 years

11 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 8, 2022

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices slip week on week as fundamentals poor, up from yesterday

07 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output down 28 percent in Q2

07 Jul | Steel News

Hoa Phat expected to supply iron ore from its mine in Australia soon

07 Jul | Steel News