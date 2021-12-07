ArcelorMittal Brazil signs agreement with prosecutors to decommission Itatiaiuçu dam

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:18:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, has signed a commitment term (TAC), with both state and federal prosecutors to decommission its Serra Azul iron ore dam.

Minas Gerais state prosecutors said the TAC sets conditions and deadlines for ArcelorMittal Brazil to decommission the structure, as well as to complete works in a supporting structure near the dam to reduce the impacts of an eventual dam collapse.

Under the terms of the agreement to which SteelOrbis obtained access, ArcelorMittal Brazil is required to pay BRL 1 million ($177,160) in up to 30 days. The payment is due to the company’s failure to complete works in a supporting structure in a 180-day deadline that prosecutors gave the company in a previous agreement.

The steelmaker also committed to presenting a contingency plan by December 25, 2021, detailing emergency and preventive measures in case there is an eventual dam collapse, and how it would guarantee safety in a specific road section.