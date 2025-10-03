 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazil’s...

Brazil’s Minerita chooses Metso’s comminution equipment for Brazil iron ore project

Friday, 03 October 2025 16:45:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Brazilian miner Minérios Itaúna Ltda (Minerita) has awarded Finland-based engineering group Metso a major contract to supply all comminution equipment for its iron ore project in Minas Gerais. The project aims to deliver 4.5 million mt/year of high-grade pellet feed in two phases, underlining Brazil’s growing role in premium iron ore production.

Project scope and technology

The energy-efficient comminution system will define the plant’s first phase, designed to process compact iron ore, combining multiple pieces of advanced equipment:

  • Primary crushing: Nordberg C160 jaw crusher
  • Secondary crushing: Nordberg MP800 cone crusher
  • Fine grinding: high pressure grinding roll (HPGR) and a 3.9 MW ball mill
  • Regrinding: two Vertimill VTM4500 stirred mills

“The close collaboration since 2010 was key in selecting Metso as our partner for this energy-efficient comminution circuit. These investments reflect our strategic objectives and long-term values,” officials from Minerita noted.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining 

Similar articles

India’s LMEL sees 25% rise in iron ore output in H1 of FY 2025-26

03 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price fell from last week

01 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 30, 2025

30 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue partners with Envision Energy on wind project to decarbonize Pilbara operations

30 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel acquires 30% stake in Kami iron ore project to secure DR-grade supply

30 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel mills suspend purchases of BHP's iron ore

30 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 30, 2025 

30 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 29, 2025

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 29, 2025 

29 Sep | Longs and Billet

Vale reduces contaminant levels in iron ore

27 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer