Brazil’s Minerita chooses Metso’s comminution equipment for Brazil iron ore project

Brazilian miner Minérios Itaúna Ltda (Minerita) has awarded Finland-based engineering group Metso a major contract to supply all comminution equipment for its iron ore project in Minas Gerais. The project aims to deliver 4.5 million mt/year of high-grade pellet feed in two phases, underlining Brazil’s growing role in premium iron ore production.

Project scope and technology

The energy-efficient comminution system will define the plant’s first phase, designed to process compact iron ore, combining multiple pieces of advanced equipment:

Primary crushing: Nordberg C160 jaw crusher

Secondary crushing: Nordberg MP800 cone crusher

Fine grinding: high pressure grinding roll (HPGR) and a 3.9 MW ball mill

Regrinding: two Vertimill VTM4500 stirred mills

“The close collaboration since 2010 was key in selecting Metso as our partner for this energy-efficient comminution circuit. These investments reflect our strategic objectives and long-term values,” officials from Minerita noted.