Freight rates decline in November for Brazilian finished steel imports

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 22:22:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, reported the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in November.

For coated flat products, $54/mt from China, $130/mt from South Korea, $127/mt from Japan, $30/mt from Germany, and $154/mt from Vietnam.

For HRC, $32/mt from South Korea, $28/mt from Egypt, $68/mt from China, and $202/mt from Italy.

For CRC, $59/mt from South Korea, $43/mt from China, and $18/mt from Egypt.

For rebars, $64/mt from Russia, $88/mt from China, $111/mt from South Korea, and $36/mt from Egypt.

For wiring it was $102/mt from China, $28/mt from Egypt, $22/mt from Spain, $89/mt from France, and $195/mt from South Korea.

For beams, $72/mt from China, $20/mt from Turkey, and $26/mt from Spain.

For wire rod, $56/mt from China, $65/mt from Russia, $36 /mt from Egypt, and $20/mt from Germany.

In November, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 63 percent of the total, against 74 percent in October.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in November was $56/mt, against $61/mt in October.


