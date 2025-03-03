 |  Login 
Freight rates decline in January for Brazilian finished steel imports

Monday, 03 March 2025 19:05:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, reported the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in January.

For HRC, it was $54/mt from China and $32/mt from Egypt.

For CRC, $48/mt from China, $44/mt from Sweden, and $302/mt from South Korea.

For coated flat products, $60/mt from China, $174/mt from Japan, $203/mt from South Korea, $126/mt from India, $70/mt from Germany, $125/mt from Italy, $49/mt from the  UK, and $129/mt from Hong Kong.

For wire rod, $44/mt from China, $40/mt from Egypt, and $58/mt from Russia.

For rebars, $36/mt from Egypt, $95/mt from South Korea, and $104/mt from China.

In January, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent to 72 percent of the total imported.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in January was $67/mt against $100/mt in December.


