Freight rates roughly stable in April for Brazilian finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade authority COMEX informed the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in April.

For HRC it was $59/mt from China, $38/mt from Taiwan and $29/mt from Egypt.

For CRC, $46/mt from China, and $85/mt from South Korea.

For coated flat products, $55/mt from China, $166/mt from South Korea, and $33/mt from Germany.

For wire rod, $49/mt from China, $24/mt from Egypt and $273/mt from Japan.

For rebars, $32/mt from Egypt, $107/mt from South Korea, $63/mt from China, $55/mt from Italy and $43/mt from Argentina.

In April, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent to 73 percent of the total, against 68 percent in March.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in April was $60/mt, against $61/mt in March.