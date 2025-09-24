Freight rates increase in August for Brazilian finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, reported the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in July.

For HRC, it was $60/mt from China, $35/mt from South Korea, $62/mt from Russia, and $32/mt from Egypt.

For CRC, $49/mt from China, $63/mt from Russia, and $115/mt from South Korea.

For coated flat products, $59/mt from China, $112/mt from South Korea, $11/mt from Germany, and $94/mt from Japan.

For wire rod, $59/mt from China, $39/mt from Egypt, and $20/mt from Germany.

For rebars, $74/mt from China, $38/mt from Egypt, $119/mt from Italy, and $44/mt from Argentina.

In August, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 51 percent of the total, against 56 percent in June.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in August was $62/mt against $55/mt in July.