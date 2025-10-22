 |  Login 
Freight rates decrease in September for Brazilian finished steel imports

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 02:26:26 (GMT+3)

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, informed the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in September.

For coated flat products, it was $59/mt from China, $151/mt from South Korea, $86/mt from Japan, $24/mt from Hong Kong, and $21/mt from Germany.

For HRC, $32/mt from South Korea, $36/mt from Egypt, and $93/mt from China.

For CRC, $60/mt from South Korea and $71/mt from China

For rebars, $56/mt from Russia, $79/mt from China, and $38/mt from Egypt.

For wiring, it was $175/mt from China, $41/mt from Egypt, and $24/mt from Turkey.

For beams, $104/mt from China and $30/mt from Spain.

For wire rod, $57/mt from China, $62/mt from Russia, $32/mt from Egypt, and $20/mt from Germany.

In September, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 52 percent of the total against 51 percent in August.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in September was $59/mt against $62/mt in August.


