Freight rates decline in May for Brazilian finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, reported the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in March. For HRC it was $47/mt from China, $57/mt from South Korea, and $24/mt from Egypt.

For CRC, $46/mt from China and $67/mt from South Korea.

For coated flat products, $51/mt from China, $65/mt from Vietnam, $162/mt from South Korea, and $12/mt from Germany.

For wire rod, $52/mt from China, $28/mt from Egypt, and $48/mt from Russia.

For rebars, $30/mt from Egypt, $65/mt from China, $116/mt from South Korea, $61/mt from Italy, and $41/mt from Russia.

In May, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent to 72 percent of the total against 73 percent in April.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in May was $54/mt against $60/mt in April.