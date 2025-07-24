Freight rates decline slightly in June for Brazilian finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, informed the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in June.

For HRC it was $52/mt from China, $41/mt from South Korea, and $38/mt from Egypt.

For CRC, $48/mt from China, and $59/mt from South Korea.

For coated flat products, $51/mt from China, $85/mt from Vietnam, $191/mt from South Korea, and $94/mt from Japan.

For wire rod, $48/mt from China, $35/mt from Egypt, and $20/mt from Germany.

For rebars, $35/mt from Egypt, $64/mt from China, $115/mt from South Korea, $50/mt from Italy, and $47/mt from Russia.

In June, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 55 percent of the total, against 72 percent in May.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in June was $53/mt, little changed from $54/mt in May.