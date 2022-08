Monday, 01 August 2022 11:35:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based Sarralle has announced that its subsidiary Sarralle India has commissioned two 35-ton ladle refining furnaces at Indian steelmaker Rungta Steel’s Chaliyama plant in Jharkhand.

The contract between the companies encompassed the delivery of engineering, equipment manufacturing, erection on site, and commissioning of the furnaces.

The entire equipment was manufactured at Sarralle’s Uluberria plant.