 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s industrial production growth declines to 10-month low in June

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 09:46:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s industrial growth as measured by the Index of Industrial Growth (IIP) has been recorded at 1.5 percent in June 2025, down from 1.9 percent in May 2025 and falling to a 10-month low, data released by ministry of commerce and industry showed on Tuesday, July 29.

The ministry said that this slowdown was driven by the mining sector, which saw its worst performance in 58 months, and also by contractions in the electricity and primary goods sectors. 

The mining and quarrying sector contracted by 8.7 percent in June 2025, its worst performance since August 2020. The electricity sector contracted by 2.6 percent in June, a smaller contraction than in May (-4.7 percent), but a significantly worse performance than the 8.3 percent seen in June 2024, according to the ministry’s statement.

The primary goods sector contracted by three percent in June this year, its worst performance in 56 months. Intermediate goods, and infrastructure and construction goods grew at 5.5 percent and 7.2 percent, the highest in six months and three months, respectively, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Production 

Similar articles

India’s KFIL obtains iron ore block in Karnataka through auction route

23 Jul | Steel News

India’s OMC plans pellet plant as value addition to its iron ore mining

10 Jul | Steel News

India’s BCCL revives defunct mining project for production of coking coal

09 Jul | Steel News

India’s IMFA Limited starts to build greenfield ferrochrome plant in Odisha

07 Jul | Steel News

India's RINL restarts its third blast furnace

02 Jul | Steel News

India’s iron ore output sees marginal 0.6% rise in April-May

02 Jul | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for all grades of manganese ore except silico-manganese

02 Jul | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees iron ore output rise of 6% in June, sales down 4%

02 Jul | Steel News

India’s LMEL secures second approval to ramp up iron ore mine capacity to 55 million mt

27 Jun | Steel News

India’s CIL sees nine percent drop in coking coal output in May

27 Jun | Steel News