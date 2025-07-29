India’s industrial production growth declines to 10-month low in June

India’s industrial growth as measured by the Index of Industrial Growth (IIP) has been recorded at 1.5 percent in June 2025, down from 1.9 percent in May 2025 and falling to a 10-month low, data released by ministry of commerce and industry showed on Tuesday, July 29.

The ministry said that this slowdown was driven by the mining sector, which saw its worst performance in 58 months, and also by contractions in the electricity and primary goods sectors.

The mining and quarrying sector contracted by 8.7 percent in June 2025, its worst performance since August 2020. The electricity sector contracted by 2.6 percent in June, a smaller contraction than in May (-4.7 percent), but a significantly worse performance than the 8.3 percent seen in June 2024, according to the ministry’s statement.

The primary goods sector contracted by three percent in June this year, its worst performance in 56 months. Intermediate goods, and infrastructure and construction goods grew at 5.5 percent and 7.2 percent, the highest in six months and three months, respectively, the statement said.