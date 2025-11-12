JPC: India’s finished steel exports rise, imports fall sharply in October 25

India's finished steel exports continued to increase in October 2025, while import volumes plunged (both on month-on-month and year on year bases), according to provisional data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the Ministry of Steel. Both steel production and consumption also increased on month on month and year on year bases, reflecting strong industry growth last month.

Highlights

Crude steel output rises month on month, year on year

India's crude steel production rose 3.3 percent month on month to 14.01 million mt in October 2025, from 13.56 million mt in September 2025. On a year on year basis, crude steel output increased 9.4 percent from 12.80 million mt in October 2024. Cumulatively, April-October 2025 production stood at 96.08 million mt, reflecting an 11.7 percent rise compared to 86.03 million mt in the same period last year.

Finished steel production inches up month on month

Finished steel production in October 2025 registered a mild 1.6 percent month on month increase to 13.44 million mt, compared to 13.22 million mt in September 2025. On a year-on-year basis, production climbed 10.1 percent from 12.21 million mt in October 2024. Cumulative production for April-October 2025 reached 91.88 million mt, up 10.8 percent over 82.96 million mt in the corresponding period last year.

Steel exports sustain upward trend month on month

India's finished steel exports increased by 9.6 percent month on month to 0.64 million mt in October 2025 from 0.58 million mt in the previous month. On a year on year basis, exports surged 44.8 percent from 0.44 million mt in October 2024. Cumulative exports during April-October 2025 stood at 3.45 million mt, marking a 25.3 percent increase against 2.75 million mt a year earlier.

Finished steel imports decline month on month, remain lower year on year

Finished steel imports dropped 29.6 percent month on month to 0.45 million mt in October 2025 from 0.65 million mt in September 2025. On a year on year basis, imports plunged 55.6 percent from 1.03 million mt in October 2024. During April-October 2025, total imports stood at 3.80 million mt, down 34.1 percent compared to 5.76 million mt in the same period last year.

Finished steel consumption rises month on month, maintains year on year growth

India's finished steel consumption rose 2.4 percent month on month to 13.64 million mt in October 2025 from 13.32 million mt in September 2025. Consumption also increased 4.8 percent year on year from 13.01 million mt in October 2024. Cumulative consumption for April-October 2025 reached 92.50 million mt, reflecting a 7.8 percent rise over 85.82 million mt recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Outlook

India's steel market is likely to stay stable in the near term, supported by strong exports, steady production, and firm consumption trends driven by infrastructure activity. However, export momentum may soften amid weaker global prices, while imports are expected to remain limited due to competitive domestic supply and cautious buying sentiment.

