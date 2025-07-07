 |  Login 
India’s IMFA Limited starts to build greenfield ferrochrome plant in Odisha

Monday, 07 July 2025 12:29:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) has commenced constructing a $93 million greenfield ferrochrome manufacturing plant in the eastern state of Odisha, company sources said on Monday, July 7.

The plant with a capacity of 100,000 mt per year would take IMFA’s annual installed ferrochrome production capacity to 384,000 mt, consolidating its position as the country’s largest ferrochrome producer, the sources added.

The first phase of the plant is scheduled to commence production in the first quarter of the fiscal 2026-27.

IMFA has also partnered with JSW Green Energy to secure 70 MW of hybrid renewable power for its plant, marking a strategic shift towards green manufacturing, aligning with India’s broader net-zero ambitions by 2070, the sources added.


