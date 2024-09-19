 |  Login 
Tata Group and US-based ADI ink pact to make semiconductors in India

Thursday, 19 September 2024
       

Indian conglomerate Tata Group and Analog Devices Inc (ADI), the US-based chip maker, have inked a pact to explore making semiconductors in India, ADI said in a statement on Thursday, Thursday 19.

Tata Electronics, of the Tata Group, is investing a total of $14 billion to build India's first semiconductor fabrication facility in Gujarat state and a chip-assembly and testing facility in the state of Assam.

Tata Electronics and ADI intend to explore opportunities to manufacture ADI's products in Tata Electronics' fabrication facility in Gujarat and the facility in Assam,  ADI said in the statement.

The companies did not specify what products would be made in India or what products would be used by Tata.

Global companies including NXP Semiconductors and Micron have also announced plans to invest and establish facilities in India.


