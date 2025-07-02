India’s iron ore output sees marginal 0.6% rise in April-May

India’s iron ore production during the April-May period of the fiscal year 2025-26 has been provisionally estimated at 53 million mt, a marginal 0.6 percent rise year on year, according to data released by ministry of mines on Wednesday, July 2.

Total iron ore production in the fiscal year 2024-25 was pegged at 289 million mt.

According to the statement, manganese ore production in the country was up 1.4 percent during the April-May period to 0.70 million mt and limestone output rose by 1.6 percent to 81.40 million mt, year on year.