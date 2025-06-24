 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s GIL secures two iron ore blocks in Uttar Pradesh via auction route

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 09:57:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s billet and rebar maker Gallantt Ispat Limited (GIL) has secured two iron ore blocks in the Sonbhadra district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, through the auction route, a company statement said on Tuesday, June 24.

The two mines will give GIL access to 50 million mt of iron ore reserves and reduce the company’s external dependence on raw material supplies, it said in the statement.

The backward integration will enable GIL to directly transport iron ore to its steel mill also located in the northern state, thereby lowering production costs and enhancing efficiency, the company said.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

Similar articles

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 13.7 percent in May from April

24 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 24, 2025

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 24, 2025 

24 Jun | Longs and Billet

Rio Tinto receives approvals for Hope Downs 2 iron ore project, unveils massive investment

24 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 23, 2025

23 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 23, 2025 

23 Jun | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 20, 2025

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 20, 2025 

20 Jun | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output down 10.1 percent in January-May

20 Jun | Steel News

India’s mines ministry proposes benchmarking domestic iron ore price to an international index

20 Jun | Steel News