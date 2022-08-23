﻿
Sangang Minguang’s net profit down 83.26 percent for H1

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:40:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fujian Sangang Minguang Co. (Sangang Minguang) issued its financial report for the first six months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 26.641 billion ($3.9 billion), down 14.29 percent year on year, while its net profit reached RMB 457 million ($67 million), down 83.26 percent year on year.

In the first half this year, Sangang Minguang’s crude steel, pig iron, finished steel, sintering ore and pellet outputs amounted to 5.3655 million mt, 4.5094 million mt, 5.255 million mt, 5.4977 million mt and 896,500 mt, down 12.46 percent, 12.73 percent, 6.38 percent, 16.39 percent and 11.16 percent, year on year, respectively, though coke output totaled 252,600 mt, up 22.21 percent, year on year.


