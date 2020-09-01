Sangang Minguang’s net profit down 54.08 percent in H1

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 14:16:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fujian Sangang Minguang Co. (Sangang Minguang) has announced an operating revenue of RMB 22.902 billion ($3.3 billion) for the first half of the current year, down 4.63 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 1.175 billion ($0.17 billion) for the same period, down 54.08 percent year on year.

In the first six months of the current year, Sangang Minguang produced 5.7339 million mt of crude steel, 4.9578 million mt of pig iron and 5.6745 million mt of finished steel, up 12.15 percent, 14.58 percent and 11.63 percent year on year, respectively, while it produced 208,900 mt of coke, down 48.36 percent year on year.

The company said that rising iron ore prices in the given period exerted a negative impact on its profitability, especially amid slacker demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

$1 = RMB 6.8498