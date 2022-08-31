﻿
Anhui Masteel’s net profit down 69.26 percent in H1

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 11:17:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Anhui Province-based Chinese steel producer Ma’anshan Iron and Steel (Masteel) has issued its financial report for the first half of the current year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 56.367 billion ($8.2 billion) in the given year, down 0.87 percent year on year, while its net profit came to RMB 1.428 billion ($0.21 billion), down 69.26 percent year on year.

In the given period, Masteel Group’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 9.62 million mt, 10.98 million mt and 10.70 million mt, up 2.23 percent, down 2.05 percent, down 0.47 percent, year on year, respectively.


