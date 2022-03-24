Shandong Steel’s net profit up 69.95 percent in 2021

Thursday, 24 March 2022 11:08:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shandong province-based Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that in 2021 it registered an operating revenue of RMB 110.851 billion ($17.4 billion), up 26.95 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 1.228 billion ($0.19 billion), up 69.95 percent year on year.

In 2021, Shandong Steel’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 11.87 million mt, 14.78 million mt and 14.76 million mt, down 14.24 percent, 9.18 percent and 7.8 percent, year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company said it aims to produce 12.44 million mt of pig iron, 14.85 million mt of crude steel and 15.51 million mt of finished steel in 2022.

$1 = RMB 6.364