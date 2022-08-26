﻿
Baogang’s net profit down 84.84 percent in H1

Friday, 26 August 2022 10:40:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the first six months this year, Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) registered an operating revenue of RMB 41.065 billion ($6.0 billion), up 4.13 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 420 million ($61.3 million) in the given period, down 84.84 percent year on year.

In the first half period of the current year, Baogang’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 7.0863 million mt, 7.7968 million mt and 7.3647 million mt, down 1.21 percent, down 0.38 percent and up 0.12 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.8486


