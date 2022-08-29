Ansteel’s net profit down 67.06 percent in H1

Monday, 29 August 2022 14:04:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning province-based Chinese steel producer Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 70.294 billion ($10.2 billion) in the first half of the current year, down 2.78 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.716 billion ($0.25 billion), down 67.06 percent year on year.

In the first six months of the current year, the company’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 13.12 million mt, 13.5 million mt and 12.67 million mt, down 3.17 percent, 7.34 percent and 7.11 percent, year on year, respectively.