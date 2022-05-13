﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Sangang Minguang’s net profit down 42.39 percent in Q1

Friday, 13 May 2022 09:56:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fujian Sangang Minguang Co. (Sangang Minguang) has issued its financial report for the first three months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 12.841 billion ($1.9 billion), down 11.58 percent year on year, while its net profit came to RMB 532 million ($78.2 million), down 42.39 percent year on year.

As for the second quarter, the company forecasts that its production output will be higher than in the first quarter. Meanwhile, it said that the performance of the steel industry will be better than that in the first quarter this year.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking fin. Reports 

Similar articles

06 May

Nanjing Steel’s net profit down 26.9 percent in Q1
05 May

Liuzhou Steel posts net loss of RMB 512 million for Q1
29 Apr

Baosteel’s net profit declines by 30.41 percent in Q1
29 Apr

Bayi Steel posts net loss of RMB 335 million for Q1
29 Apr

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit up 170 percent in Q1
28 Apr

Baogang’s net profit down 54.92 percent in Q1
28 Apr

HBIS Resources’ net profit down 35.7 percent in Q1
27 Apr

Sangang Minguang’s net profit up 55.69 percent for 2021
26 Apr

Fangda Special Steel aims to produce 4.05 million mt of crude steel in 2022
26 Apr

CISA member steelmakers post gross profit of RMB 55.3 billion for Q1