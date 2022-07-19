Salzgitter to supply pipes for Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal link

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 11:13:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Mannesmann Grossrohr GmbH (MGR) will supply pipes to German-based Gasunie Deutschland Transport Services for the link to the Brunsbüttel LNG gas terminal.

The pipeline covers a distance of around 54 km and is to be commissioned by the end of 2023. The pipeline will transport the volumes produced by the terminal to areas of high demand. The pipes will be manufactured so as to enable the pipeline to transport hydrogen in the future and some 3,200 pipes are to be delivered by February 2023.

MGR will also supply line pipes for the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

According to the statement, the planned LNG terminal and the pipelines are of crucial significance for Germany’s future energy supply.