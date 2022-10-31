Salzgitter to supply low-carbon steel to Miele from 2025

Monday, 31 October 2022 12:27:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has signed an agreement with German home appliance manufacturer Miele for the supply of low-carbon steel produced under the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program from the end of 2025.

Salzgitter Group has entered into similar partnering agreements with numerous companies in a variety of sectors, including the automotive industry, cold-rolling specialists and domestic appliance manufacturers.

Meanwhile, this month, Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe also signed a memorandum of understanding with Miele for the supply of carbon-reduced steel, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Miele aims to reduce carbon emissions by 15 percent by 2030 compared to 2019.