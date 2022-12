Thursday, 22 December 2022 11:43:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Mannesmann Grossrohr GmbH will supply hydrogen-ready steel pipes to German energy network operator EWE NETZ GmbH.

The delivery of around 16,000 mt of hydrogen-ready pipes will contribute to the expansion of the LNG gas infrastructure in northwest Germany.

The pipeline, which is around 70 km long in total, is scheduled to be commissioned as early as the end of 2023.