Salzgitter to supply green steel to Stahlo Steel Service Center

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:10:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has signed an agreement with Stahlo Steel Service Center, a subsidiary of Germany-based Friedhelm Loh Group, for the supply of green steel produced under the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program from the end of 2025.

In future, Stahlo customers will be able to source green SALCOS® steel from all three Stahlo plant locations - in Dillenburg, Gera and Nordhausen, all located in Germany

Stahlo supplies both Friedhelm Loh Group companies as well as customers in the processing and automotive industries with a sophisticated range of flat steel products. 


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Salzgitter 

