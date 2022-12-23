Salzgitter to supply green steel to Stahlo Steel Service Center

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has signed an agreement with Stahlo Steel Service Center, a subsidiary of Germany-based Friedhelm Loh Group, for the supply of green steel produced under the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program from the end of 2025.
In future, Stahlo customers will be able to source green SALCOS® steel from all three Stahlo plant locations - in Dillenburg, Gera and Nordhausen, all located in Germany.
Stahlo supplies both Friedhelm Loh Group companies as well as customers in the processing and automotive industries with a sophisticated range of flat steel products.