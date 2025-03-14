 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Salzgitter...

Salzgitter to supply carbon-reduced steel to Swedish ventilation company

Friday, 14 March 2025 15:05:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Sweden-based ventilation company Lindab Steel have signed a memorandum of understanding for the delivery of carbon-reduced steel from the SALCOS® route. The green steel produced in this way is used primarily for ventilation products such as air ducting systems and profiled construction products such as roof and facade cladding.

“Our ambition is to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the whole value chain by 2050. By signing the MoU, we want to acknowledge Salzgitter’s ambitions with the SALCOS® program and also include SALCOS® to our portfolio of CO2-reduced steel for future demands,” Thommy Psajd, sourcing director at Lindab Steel AB, said.

With the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking transformation program, Salzgitter is gradually converting its steel production to hydrogen-based processes to achieve almost carbon-free production from 2033.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp's sale of HKM falls through

24 Feb | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter breaks ground on electrolysis plant

21 Feb | Steel News

Germany’s Ilsenburger Grobblech to supply heavy plate for wind tower construction

18 Feb | Steel News

Salzgitter to produce low-carbon steel tower for energy project in Germany

29 Jan | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter reports net loss for January-September

12 Nov | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter receives bid from shareholder to acquire company

07 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter to procure green electricity from Energiekontor for low-carbon steelmaking

02 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter to provide thick sheets for energy infrastructure projects

22 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter and thyssenkrupp seek to divest Hüttenwerke-Krupp Mannesmann

15 Aug | Steel News