Salzgitter to supply carbon-reduced steel to Swedish ventilation company

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Sweden-based ventilation company Lindab Steel have signed a memorandum of understanding for the delivery of carbon-reduced steel from the SALCOS® route. The green steel produced in this way is used primarily for ventilation products such as air ducting systems and profiled construction products such as roof and facade cladding.

“Our ambition is to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the whole value chain by 2050. By signing the MoU, we want to acknowledge Salzgitter’s ambitions with the SALCOS® program and also include SALCOS® to our portfolio of CO2-reduced steel for future demands,” Thommy Psajd, sourcing director at Lindab Steel AB, said.

With the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking transformation program, Salzgitter is gradually converting its steel production to hydrogen-based processes to achieve almost carbon-free production from 2033.