Salzgitter supplies green steel to South African automotive industry

Thursday, 17 October 2024 16:39:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that, for the first time, it has supplied its green steel under its SALCOS® program to South Africa-based companies Allied Steelrode and Malben Engineering for testing purposes. Allied Steelrode is one of the leading steel service centers in South Africa, while Malben Engineering is a first-tier steel supplier to the automotive industry in the country.

Accordingly, the companies in question will provide Salzgitter’s green steel to their customers for use in vehicle production with the aim of making the automotive industry sustainable and of reducing carbon emissions. The SALCOS® steel has been shipped on a biofuel-powered vessel with a reduced carbon footprint.


