Salzgitter successfully produces first coil at its third hot-dip galvanizing line

Friday, 16 September 2022 15:18:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter has announced that it has successfully galvanized the first coil at its new hot-dip galvanizing line No. 3.

The company began the construction of the line in question in 2019 and commissioned it late 2021 at Salzgitter site, which is described as the one of the largest single investments in the last 10 years.

According to Salzgitter, annealing furnace is what lies behind the success of the line in question and thanks to this concept, the company is able to produce high-strength and ultra-high strength steels. The annealing furnace enables higher annealing temperatures, followed by faster strip cooling and longer holding times. The new line will add to the capacities of the two existing hot-dip galvanizing plants. The company noted that the area of use varies from automotive industry to household appliances and construction sectors.

“Hot-dip galvanizing line No. 3 is an important building block in our strategy and contributes to the long-term security of our location. With the possibility of galvanizing high-strength and ultra-high-strength grades, we meet the sustainability requirement for lightweight construction and also increase the vertical range of manufacture in our product portfolio,” Salzgitter CEO Ulrich Grethe stated.