Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has inked a long-term power purchase deal with local energy company RWE Supply & Trading for the supply of up to 64 gigawatt hours of green electricity per year.

Under the seven-year agreement that will start from 2027, the German steelmaker will receive the green electricity from the 180-megawatt Boitzenburger Land solar park in Brandenburg. The solar park, which sits on an around 170 hectares of land and has been operational since autumn 2023, is one of the largest photovoltaic systems in Germany.

The new agreement, which is among many others that Salzgitter has signed so far, will also support the latter’s SALCOS® program, under which carbon-reduced steel products will be produced via hydrogen.

Additionally, RWE plans to invest about €11 billion to build additional green energy capacities in Germany by 2030.