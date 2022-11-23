Salzgitter and Mubea cooperate on sustainable steel production

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 11:15:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have signed a memorandum of understanding with German automotive supplier Mubea to cooperate on sustainable steel production, green steel product processing and steel recycling.

Mubea plans to increase its use of green steel products considerably in the years ahead. In addition, the company has committed to reducing its carbon emissions by at least 25 percent through to 2025. Accordingly, Mubea is also focused on Salzgitter’s SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program. As of the end of 2025, Salzgitter plans to incrementally switch its production of steel to hydrogen-based processes, with the aim of achieving production that is virtually carbon-neutral as from 2033. Moreover, Salzgitter is already producing low-carbon steel products via a scrap-based process route in electric arc furnaces.