Salzgitter and LKAB sign technical cooperation deal on decarbonization

Monday, 06 June 2022 12:21:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has signed a technical cooperation agreement with Swedish iron ore producer LKAB for the decarbonization of the steel industry. Use of high-quality iron ore pellets for carbon-free steel production according to SALCOS®- SAlzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking is being investigated in line with the agreement.

Very high-quality iron ore pellets are required for the new steelmaking process via SALCOS® involving direct reduction plants and electric arc furnaces. The planned technical cooperation entails the companies examining which prerequisites need to be created to achieve this and evaluating the potential development of iron-ore-based raw materials for the future steelmaking process route.

According to the SALCOS program, Salzgitter will realize carbon-free steel production by 2033.