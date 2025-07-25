Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in June

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors reached 313,800 mt in June, against 328,900 mt in May, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA declined by 8.7 percent to 310,100 mt, while inventory levels declined by 0.3 percent to 1.082 million mt, representing the equivalent of 3.4 months of consumption—a level considered as “not comfortable” by the sector.



Imports in June declined by 11.2 percent from May, reaching 371,300 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.



Compared to June 2024, sales in June 2025 declined by 7.3 percent, acquisitions declined by 12.1 percent, and imports increased by 75.8 percent.



INDA's expectations for July 2025 are that acquisitions and sales will increase by 5 percent compared to June 2024.



Speaking at a press conference, Carlos Loureiro, executive president of INDA, mentioned that an estimated volume of one million mt of finished steel products remain stockpiled either in Brazilian ports awaiting customs clearance or onboard ships on-route to Brazil

