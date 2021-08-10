SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves record crude steel output in July

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 11:33:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved its highest-ever monthly crude steel production in July this year, producing 363,095 mt, a company statement said on Tuesday, August 10.

According to the company, the July crude steel production surpassed the previous highest-ever monthly production achieved in December 2020 which totaled 362,319 mt.

RSP’s saleable steel production in July this year came to 302,348 mt and total deliveries from the plant amounted to 301,821 mt, the statement said.