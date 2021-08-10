﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves record crude steel output in July

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 11:33:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved its highest-ever monthly crude steel production in July this year, producing 363,095 mt, a company statement said on Tuesday, August 10.

According to the company, the July crude steel production surpassed the previous highest-ever monthly production achieved in December 2020 which totaled 362,319 mt.

RSP’s saleable steel production in July this year came to 302,348 mt and total deliveries from the plant amounted to 301,821 mt, the statement said.


Tags: Indian Subcon  India  steelmaking  crude steel  Sail  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Aug

India’s JSW Limited achieves 11% rise in crude steel output in July
10  Aug

India’s SAIL starts planning next expansion phase to ramp up installed capacity to 50 million mt
09  Aug

India’s SAIL posts net profit for Q1 FY 2021-22
06  Aug

India’s Tata Steel BSL Limited returns to profit in Q1 FY 2021-22
29  Jul

India’s DGTR launches ‘sunset review’ investigations into AD duty on color coated flat steel product imports from ...