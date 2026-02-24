 |  Login 
Saarstahl renews long-term steel supply agreement with Max Bögl for turbine tower production

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 15:14:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl AG has announced that its subsidiary DWK Drahtwerk Köln GmbH (DWK) has renewed its long-term cooperation agreement with energy equipment manufacturer Max Bögl Wind AG, extending a partnership that has been in place since 2015.

The renewed agreement increases both delivery and purchasing volumes while deepening strategic collaboration between the companies as demand for wind energy infrastructure continues to grow across Europe.

Prestressing steel critical for hybrid wind turbine towers

Under the agreement, Max Bögl will continue securing long-term supplies of prestressing steel wire used in hybrid wind turbine towers. These high-strength wires are applied to concrete tower structures to generate tensile stress, improving structural stability, durability, and resistance to operational loads such as wind pressure and turbine rotation forces.

High-performance long steel products are essential components in large-scale renewable energy installations, particularly as wind projects move toward larger turbines and more demanding structural requirements.


