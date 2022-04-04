﻿
Saarstahl invests €7 million in two French plants

Monday, 04 April 2022 12:26:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl has announced that this year it has approved an investment around €7 million for its French plants Saarstahl Ascoval and Saarstahl Rail. The approved investment will be used to modernize the plants for various projects that boost efficiency. Additional investments for 2022 are currently being planned.

According to the statement, the company’s long-term goal is to produce top-quality carbon-neutral steel at Saarstahl Ascoval, despite the sharp increase in energy costs, and to position Saarstahl Rail as a key plant for sustainable products.


