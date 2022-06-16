S. Korean truck drivers’ strike and related disruptions resolved

Thursday, 16 June 2022 13:40:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The South Korean truck drivers’ strike, which began on June 7, demanding that the government protect their wages through measures against soaring fuel prices and the cost of living, ended on Wednesday, June 14, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation. The drivers began returning to work on the same day, allowing the strike-related disruptions of the supply chain and of land transportation to end. However, the global supply chain continues to be impacted by the war between Russia and Ukraine, and by rising energy costs.

The drivers’ unions and the South Korean Ministry of Transport have reached an agreement on the continuation of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System, which ensures minimum rates of pay and safer working conditions for truck drivers. These rates ensure that drivers can cover the costs of operating their vehicles and can be adjusted to make up for rising fuel costs.

Meanwhile, due to the logistical disruptions caused by the strike, some South Korean producers’ shipments have been canceled, including 9,000 mt from Hyundai Steel and 20,000 mt from POSCO, as SteelOrbis previously reported. POSCO suspended production as it did not have enough space to store its unshipped products.