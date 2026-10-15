South Korea launches AD investigation into seamless steel pipes from China

South Korea's Korea Trade Commission (KTC) has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of seamless steel pipes and tubes originating in China, following a complaint filed by domestic steel pipe producer Iljin Steel.

The investigation will examine whether Chinese seamless steel pipes have been sold at dumped prices and whether such imports have caused injury to South Korea's domestic industry.

The investigation covers seamless pipes and tubes made of carbon steel and alloy steel, which are used in heat recovery steam generators, boilers, heat exchangers, line pipes, machinery and automotive components. However, stainless steel pipes and certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG), including casing, tubing and drill pipes used in crude oil and natural gas production, are excluded from the investigation.

According to Iljin Steel, the market share of Chinese seamless steel pipes increased continuously during the 2021-2025 investigation period despite a decline in overall domestic demand. Meanwhile, the market share and shipment volumes of South Korean producers decreased significantly, with the company also citing deteriorating profitability and production conditions.

The KTC's preliminary investigation is expected to last three months from the initiation date, with a possible extension of up to two months if necessary.