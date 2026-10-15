 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > South...

South Korea launches AD investigation into seamless steel pipes from China

Thursday, 15 October 2026 12:23:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea's Korea Trade Commission (KTC) has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of seamless steel pipes and tubes originating in China, following a complaint filed by domestic steel pipe producer Iljin Steel.

The investigation will examine whether Chinese seamless steel pipes have been sold at dumped prices and whether such imports have caused injury to South Korea's domestic industry.

The investigation covers seamless pipes and tubes made of carbon steel and alloy steel, which are used in heat recovery steam generators, boilers, heat exchangers, line pipes, machinery and automotive components. However, stainless steel pipes and certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG), including casing, tubing and drill pipes used in crude oil and natural gas production, are excluded from the investigation.

According to Iljin Steel, the market share of Chinese seamless steel pipes increased continuously during the 2021-2025 investigation period despite a decline in overall domestic demand. Meanwhile, the market share and shipment volumes of South Korean producers decreased significantly, with the company also citing deteriorating profitability and production conditions.

The KTC's preliminary investigation is expected to last three months from the initiation date, with a possible extension of up to two months if necessary.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Korea S. Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe

External Diamater 21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness 12.7 - 127 mm
 
Tedarikçi CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe

External Diamater 21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness 1.2 - 6 mm
 
Tedarikçi INCOSTEEL
View Offer

Similar articles

CITT compels info from importers of welded standard pipe

04 Oct | Steel News

CBSA sets duties on pipe from seven countries

15 Aug | Steel News

CIIT finds dumping of standard pipe from seven countries

31 Jul | Steel News

US rules to maintain duties on standard pipe from seven countries

20 Jul | Steel News

CITT finds injury of welded pipe from seven countries

16 Jul | Steel News

US AD orders on pipe from seven countries to continue

15 Jun | Steel News

Canada releases details of AD/CVD case on welded steel pipe

30 May | Steel News

Dumping of welded pipe in Canada goes under review

15 May | Steel News

Australia imposes securities on welded pipe imports from several countries

17 Jan | Steel News

US to conduct full review on standard pipe from seven countries

06 Oct | Steel News