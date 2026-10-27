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South Korea recommends final AD duties of up to 33.67 percent on ex-China coated CRC

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 12:16:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea's Korea Trade Commission (KTC) has issued an affirmative final determination in its antidumping investigation into Chinese zinc coated cold rolled coil, recommending five-year price undertakings for 10 exporters and antidumping duties ranging from 22.34 percent to 33.67 percent.

Final duty rates unchanged from provisional measures

The recommended rates stand at 22.34 percent for Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union and its affiliates, 26.28 percent for Shougang Jingtang and its affiliates, 33.67 percent for Winstone Development, and 25.75 percent for other suppliers. Price undertakings were accepted from 10 exporters, including Baotou, Shougang and Baoshan Iron & Steel.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, provisional duties at the same rates took effect on June 12 and were scheduled to expire on October 11, 2026.

The investigation began in November 2025 following an application by Dongkuk Coated Metal, KG Steel and SeAH Coated Metal. It covers products under several Korean tariff codes, including 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.9010, 7210.49.9090, 7210.61.0000, 7210.70.2000, 7212.30.9010, 7212.30.9090, 7212.40.2000, 7225.92.9091, 7225.92.9099 and 7226.99.3000.

Tags: Coated Crc Flats Korea S. Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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