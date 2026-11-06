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POSCO reports higher Q3 2026 operating profit amid increased steel prices and sales

Friday, 06 November 2026 11:43:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter this year.

In the given period, the company reported an operating profit of KRW 945 billion ($696.7 million), up by 15.4 percent compared to the previous quarter and up by 47.8 percent year on year. In the given quarter, POSCO's sales revenue increased by 10.8 percent year on year to KRW 19.14 trillion ($14.11 billion), while its net profit amounted to KRW 380 billion ($280.2 million), decreasing by 1.8 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the statement, the improvement in POSCO's operating profit was supported by higher selling prices, increased crude steel production and sales volumes, and lower logistics and other operating expenses, despite rising raw material costs.

Meanwhile, operating profit of the company's steel division is reported at KRW 566 billion ($417.3 million), down 13.7 percent. In the given period, the division's sales revenue increased by 7.7 percent year on year to KRW 15.86 trillion ($11.69 billion), while its net profit amounted to KRW 190 billion ($140.1 million), decreasing by 59.5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In the third quarter, POSCO's crude steel production totaled 9.11 million mt, up by 3.7 percent, while its sales volume amounted to 8.55 million mt, increasing by 3.8 percent, both year on year.

Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports POSCO 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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