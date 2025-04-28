 |  Login 
S. Korea imposes provisional AD on hot rolled plates from China

Monday, 28 April 2025 12:52:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that it has imposed provisional antidumping duties (AD) on hot rolled plates with thickness no less than 4.75 mm and width no less than 600 mm from China until August 23 this year.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 27.91 percent for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. and its affiliates, 29.62 percent for Jiangsu Shagang Steel Co., Ltd. and its affiliates, 38.02 percent for Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. and its affiliates, Sino Commodities International Pte. Ltd and Xiamen ITG AI Cloud Solutions Co. Ltd, and 31.69 percent for other Chinese suppliers.

The products in question fall under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers 7208.51.1000, 7208.51.9000, 7208.52.1000, 7208.52.9000, 7225.40.9010, 7225.40.9091, and 7225.40.9099.


