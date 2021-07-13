﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

S. Africa’s iron ore output down by 4.7 percent in May from April

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:08:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa, in May this year the seasonally adjusted index of iron ore mining production in South Africa decreased by 4.7 percent, while the country’s manganese ore production index fell by 2.7 percent, both month on month. In the given month, South Africa’s nickel production fell by 16.0 percent month on month.

On year-on-year basis, in May this year South African iron ore production was up by 48.4 percent, while manganese ore production increased by 39.7 percent. In May, the country’s nickel output fell by 15.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Furthermore, the country’s seasonally adjusted iron ore sales at current prices in May this year rose by 13.1 percent compared to the previous month, to ZAR 12.23 billion ($838.87 million), while the seasonally adjusted nickel sales value at current prices was up by 38.4 percent in the same month compared to April, amounting to ZAR 802.2 million ($55.01 million). South Africa’s seasonally adjusted manganese ore sales in May at current prices totaled ZAR 3.24 billion ($222.38 million), up by 13.2 percent month on month.

The year-on-year percentage change at current prices in the given month was up by 116.0 percent in iron ore sales, up by 38.1 percent in manganese ore sales and rose by 182.3 percent in nickel sales.


Tags: iron ore  South Africa  production  raw mat  manganese ore  S. Africa  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Jul

S. African iron and steel output up 71.2 percent in May
07  Jul

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output increases by two percent in H1
24  Jun

Vale’s iron ore exports up 13.1 percent in January-May
24  Jun

S. African steelmakers’ prices up 7.2 percent in May from April
21  Jun

Ukraine’s Central GOK sees 10.4% rise in iron ore concentrate output in Jan-Apr